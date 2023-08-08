KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $64,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

