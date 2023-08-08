Kroger (NYSE:KR) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Critical Comparison

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kroger and J Sainsbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kroger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $148.26 billion 0.24 $2.24 billion $3.49 14.24 J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 226.81

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kroger pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kroger has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kroger and J Sainsbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38 J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kroger presently has a consensus target price of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.71% 30.96% 6.31% J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kroger beats J Sainsbury on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.