Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 295,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.6 %

LEG stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

