Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

