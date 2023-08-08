LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $66.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.