LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.