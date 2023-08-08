Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after buying an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

NYSE LYV opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

