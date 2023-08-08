LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LiveRamp by 560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

