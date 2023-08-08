Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,491 shares of company stock worth $4,165,901. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

