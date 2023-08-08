Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,896,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

