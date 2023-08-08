Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

