LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.