MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

MTSI stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

