MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 612,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 512,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.