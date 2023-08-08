Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider William P. Brown Sells 990 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

