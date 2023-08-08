Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

