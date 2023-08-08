Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.