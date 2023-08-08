Mativ (MATV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Mativ to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mativ Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MATV opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mativ has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

