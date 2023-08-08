Matt Zmigrosky Sells 5,812 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.