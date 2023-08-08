Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,561 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,834. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.