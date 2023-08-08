Maxeon Solar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 709% compared to the average volume of 1,711 call options.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MAXN

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.