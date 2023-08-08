McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,889 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 89,246 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

About McEwen Mining



McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

