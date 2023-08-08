Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRCY opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.33, a PEG ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

