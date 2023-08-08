Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Merit Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

