MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

