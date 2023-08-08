Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,192,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andersons Trading Down 1.7 %

Andersons stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $49,704,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

