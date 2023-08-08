MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657,338 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MicroVision by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MicroVision by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

