Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,593 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.