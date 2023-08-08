Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 475,182 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

