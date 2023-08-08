Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,812 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

