Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,479 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 110,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.1 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.