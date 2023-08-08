Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 892,898 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1,751.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a current ratio of 89.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

