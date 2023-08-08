Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 233,868 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

