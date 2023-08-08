Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile



IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

