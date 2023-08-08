Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $60,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

