Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.