Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $116.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.