Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.