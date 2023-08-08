Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

