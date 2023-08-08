Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,141 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,174 shares of company stock worth $359,043,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

