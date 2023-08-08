Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,613 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

