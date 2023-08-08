Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 22,150 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 368.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

