Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 222,953 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 129.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,927,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 470.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

