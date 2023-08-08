Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

XYL stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

