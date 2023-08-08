Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

