Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novanta

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.