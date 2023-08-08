Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.54.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -388.88%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

