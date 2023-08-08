Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARAP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PARAP opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.