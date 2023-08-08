Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Toast by 1,402.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 176.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,613,635 shares in the company, valued at $33,434,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,613,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,005,296 shares of company stock worth $65,597,510. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

