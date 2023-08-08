Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 184.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

